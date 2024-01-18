Leerink Partnrs Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($6.41) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.23). The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.55) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

SRPT stock opened at $117.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.94) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.