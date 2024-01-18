Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Quanterix in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.78). The consensus estimate for Quanterix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Quanterix’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $31.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.79 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 33.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $842.47 million, a PE ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.34. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Quanterix by 35.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 974.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

