Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $208,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 49.0% during the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $355.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $354.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $361.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.56 and its 200-day moving average is $319.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.