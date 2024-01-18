Legacy CG LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Legacy CG LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,883 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.82.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $151.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $157.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

