Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Trading Down 5.9%

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) was down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $23.95. Approximately 370,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 959,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

