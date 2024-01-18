LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of LGI Homes worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.94 and a 200 day moving average of $118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.93. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.30 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

See Also

