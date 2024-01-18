Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Increased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $218.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.33. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

