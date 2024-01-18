LPA Group (LON:LPA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $80.57

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.57 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 84 ($1.07). LPA Group shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.07), with a volume of 3,000 shares.

LPA Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of £11.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.95.

LPA Group Company Profile

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and market industrial electrical and electronic products for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft ground power, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally.

