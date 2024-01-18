Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 1,545,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,005,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.16). Lufax had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Lufax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 1,298.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,711,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,846,000 after acquiring an additional 288,750 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,442,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,358,000 after buying an additional 178,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Lufax by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,416,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

