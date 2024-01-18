M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. stock opened at $53.09 on Thursday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.57.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

