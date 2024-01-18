Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 181 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,163,000 after acquiring an additional 54,412 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,847,000 after purchasing an additional 26,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 478,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of GPI opened at $272.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.94 and a 12 month high of $310.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

