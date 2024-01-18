Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,551,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,908,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 600,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $377.43 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.72 and a 12 month high of $383.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Dividend Announcement

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $741.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 50.24%. Analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 44.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

