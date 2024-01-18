Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,844,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,328,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of SKYW opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.13. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -101.71 and a beta of 1.92.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $766.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

