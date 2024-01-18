Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $498,000 Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,153 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Embecta worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMBC. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at $197,911,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth about $68,114,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the first quarter worth about $29,867,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth about $29,545,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embecta by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,045,000 after acquiring an additional 762,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $966.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.87. Embecta Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.55 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is 49.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Embecta in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMBC

About Embecta

(Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.