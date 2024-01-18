Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $566,000 Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 34.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Argus raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.4 %

REG stock opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 125.82%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.