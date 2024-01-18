Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $566,000 Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 294.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,535,000 after acquiring an additional 199,776 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $642,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REG opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 125.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

