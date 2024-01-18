Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,183,914.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,183,914.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,750 shares of company stock worth $1,468,678. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CHRD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.60.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Chord Energy stock opened at $151.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $175.20.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

