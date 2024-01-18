Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 40.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,024,000 after buying an additional 3,668,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $315,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after acquiring an additional 939,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 45.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,455,000 after purchasing an additional 769,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.55.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $130.93 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 203.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

