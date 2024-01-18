Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,376 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Chegg as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Chegg by 144.8% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $45,304,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth about $15,683,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chegg by 81.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 196.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 932,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.03 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Featured Articles

