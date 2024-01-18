Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 8,187 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,355,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.