Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Herc were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 51.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 363.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 152.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 37.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $139.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.39. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.97 and a 52 week high of $162.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.11.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.10). Herc had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

