Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $104.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average is $98.25.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

