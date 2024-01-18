Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 157 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Qualys by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Qualys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Qualys by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $388,648.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,344,997.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,001.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $388,648.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,344,997.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,653 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,479 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.54.

Qualys Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $193.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.31. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.97 and a 12 month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

