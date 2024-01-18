Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,495 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,839,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 105.9% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ELF opened at $162.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $164.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,732 shares of company stock valued at $11,888,527 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.