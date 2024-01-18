Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 766 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

AMR stock opened at $377.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.33. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.72 and a 12 month high of $383.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.49 and its 200 day moving average is $240.87.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Dividend Announcement

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $741.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 50.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 44.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

