Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Clear Secure by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clear Secure by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 38,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clear Secure by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of YOU opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,019.50 and a beta of 1.55. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $160.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.81 million. Analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YOU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

