MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.39

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 72476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAG

MAG Silver Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $936.00 million, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MAG Silver by 4.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,746,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,069,000 after buying an additional 406,335 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MAG Silver by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,141 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,673 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,542,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,403,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,364,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 38,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.