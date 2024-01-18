Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Up to $9.62

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $9.93. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 56,131 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $129.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 50.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

