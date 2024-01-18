Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Posts Earnings Results

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 40.60% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share.

Manchester United Price Performance

Shares of MANU opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $27.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Manchester United by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 597,906 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Manchester United by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 757,060 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at $20,217,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 569,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after buying an additional 382,703 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

