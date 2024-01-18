MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.30

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 245789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on MannKind in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.31.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 245,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

