MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Sees Large Volume Increase

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,707 shares.The stock last traded at $11.65 and had previously closed at $10.76.
MDB Capital Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33.
MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MDB Capital Company Profile
MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MDB Capital
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Twilio stock can’t do anything wrong; more gains imminent
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MDB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.