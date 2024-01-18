Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.
Mercantile Bank Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $608.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.04. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $41.93.
Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 26.51%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBWM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About Mercantile Bank
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
