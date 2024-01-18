Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Mercantile Bank Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $608.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.04. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $41.93.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 52.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 29.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 56.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBWM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mercantile Bank

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.