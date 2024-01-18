Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $37.85, but opened at $40.20. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $37.43, with a volume of 6,658 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MBWM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 29.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 18.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,873,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

