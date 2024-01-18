Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $161.45

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.45 and traded as high as $161.53. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $159.75, with a volume of 717 shares changing hands.

Merck KGaA Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Merck KGaA had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck KGaA will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. The company's Life Science segment offers a range of products, including reagents, consumable, devices, instruments, software, and services for scientific discovery, as well as provides lab water instruments, consumables and services, microbiology and biomonitoring, products, test assays, analytical reagents, and flow cytometry kits and instruments for pharma and biotech, industrial and testing, academics and government, and diagnostic sectors.

