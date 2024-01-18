Meritas Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.3% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $2,415,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,883. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $151.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $157.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.69 and a 200 day moving average of $138.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.82.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

