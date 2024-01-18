Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) CAO Ashish Mandelia Sells 5,025 Shares of Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) CAO Ashish Mandelia sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $13,617.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,218.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.19% and a negative net margin of 482.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

