Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) CFO Brian Deschuytner Sells 9,327 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,724.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.19% and a negative net margin of 482.47%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Featured Stories

