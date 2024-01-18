Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) CFO Brian Deschuytner Sells 9,327 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,724.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.19% and a negative net margin of 482.47%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
