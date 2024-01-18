Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.6% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $389.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $374.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.77. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $230.68 and a 12-month high of $394.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

