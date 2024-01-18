Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.8% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Microsoft by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,438,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $389.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.77. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $230.68 and a 1 year high of $394.03.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.