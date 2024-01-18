Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $9.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $9,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGK. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $259.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $177.82 and a 12-month high of $262.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.14.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

