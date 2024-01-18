Mizuho Trims trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Target Price to $6.00

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

TRVG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of trivago from $1.40 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.76.

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.00.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. trivago had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $171.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 89.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 160.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

