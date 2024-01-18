Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $97.52 and last traded at $99.99. 1,679,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 6,283,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.80.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,899 shares of company stock valued at $12,262,738. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 173.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

