Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.38.

MDLZ stock opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average is $70.59. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

