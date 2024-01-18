Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 1,157 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

RDVY stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3421 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

