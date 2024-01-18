Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 1,519 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Insider Activity

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE HR opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -172.22%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

