Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 393 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.95.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $191.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.29. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

