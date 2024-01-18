Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 6,581 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VWO opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

