Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,187,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,850,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 302,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $14.89 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 246.16%.

IRT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IRT

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.