Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000.

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $167.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.63. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $112.69 and a 52 week high of $169.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

