Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $358.88 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $366.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.44, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.20.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

